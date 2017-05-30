House passes bills aimed at protecting court personnel - WNEM TV 5

House passes bills aimed at protecting court personnel

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
LANSING, MI (AP) -

Legislation passed by the Michigan House calls for increased penalties and tougher sentences for anyone who assaults courthouse workers.

The bills passed Tuesday on a 93 to 14 vote. They now head to the GOP-controlled Senate for further consideration.

Court personnel covered under the legislation include court reporters and defense attorneys.

The bills would increase maximum imprisonment from 10 years to 15 years for assaulting court personnel.

Republican state Rep. Kim LaSata from St. Joseph says it's about protecting the people in the court houses.

The legislation comes after an inmate facing life in prison charges killed two court bailiffs in a Berrien County courtroom last July.

On Tuesday, two people were arrested after trying to bring a loaded handgun into a Berrien County courthouse.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.