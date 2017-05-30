Cash reward offered for information in 1989 homicide

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in a 1989 homicide.

Phillip Rivette, 36, was murdered sometime between April 18 and May 4.

Rivette, of Flint, was a self-employed window replacement salesman with Quality Windows Inc. He was scheduled to meet a business associated on April 18.

That was the last day anyone saw him alive, Crime Stoppers said.

His body was found on May 4 in the trunk of his 1988 maroon Pontiac Bonneville at the northbound rest area on I-75 near the Bridgeport exit.

Rivette was shot multiple times.

If you have any information on this incident you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

