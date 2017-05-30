A chilly night, then a rebound

We didn't quite shake the clouds or breezy conditions today, but showers were virtually nonexistent! An overnight chill will ultimately pave the way for some big improvement on Thursday.

Tonight

The sprawling storm system that has been sitting and spinning between Lake Superior and Hudson Bay for the past several days is finally getting on the move. As it continues to pull away from the Great Lakes overnight, skies will clear and winds will begin to ease.

The clearing and lighter winds will lead to a chillier night overall, with widespread lows falling to the middle and upper 40s. West winds at 5-10 mph are expected.

Thursday

High pressure will settle in to replace the departing storm system on Thursday. Mostly sunny skies will get the month of June rolling on a very nice note, along with an equally nice rebound in temperatures. The first day of meteorological Summer will see highs return to the mid 70s, putting us right back where we should be for this time of year!

Friday & the Weekend

From there, we'll settle into a bit of a back-and-forth pattern as we head into the weekend. A new disturbance will toss a few scattered thunderstorms our way on Friday with a general mix of sun and clouds otherwise. Highs will at least remain warm in the middle and upper 70s.

We'll see skies clear behind a passing cold front on Friday night, setting us up for a nice start to the weekend on Saturday. While the first half of the weekend looks to stay dry, it will come at the cost of increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs will also slip back below average into the upper 60s.

The chance for scattered thunderstorms returns on Sunday afternoon, but early indications suggest that the day will not be a washout. With a storm system passing to our east however, winds will shift into a more northerly direction, keeping our highs on the cooler side in the mid 60s.

