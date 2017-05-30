Nearing an end to the nuisance

Outside of some steady changes to our temperatures, we remained stuck in a weather pattern on repeat on Tuesday. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms remained a nuisance along with breezy conditions, but we're finally nearing a break in the chain!

Tonight

Isolated showers and a few thunderstorms will remain in the mix for the first half of our Tuesday night. Unlike the activity we saw on Memorial Day, these stragglers will hang on until roughly midnight, but are unlikely to cause any major disruptions where they occur.

Regardless of the shower threat, we will remain under mostly cloudy skies for the balance of the night. Like Monday night, winds will ease back to about 5-15 mph with lows settling into the low 50s. Another good night to keep the windows open!

Wednesday

We'll make a little more progress out of this revolving door of clouds, breezy conditions, and showers on Wednesday, but not quite enough to break free just yet. Low pressure still swirling to our north between Lake Superior and Hudson Bay will remain close enough for another day of partly to mostly cloudy skies, and 10-20 mph winds out of the WSW.

As repetitive as that will be, there will be a few notable changes. Showers will be possible during the afternoon, but in a greatly reduced capacity. Folks on the north side of the Bay along eastern M-55 will be at greatest risk for a shower, with little to no activity expected across the rest of the region. Everyone, however, will see a significantly cooler day, with highs only set to top the mid 60s.

Make it over that hurdle, and we're all clear. Figuratively and literally.

Thursday

High pressure spreading into the northern Plains will at last give the sluggish storm the boot on Thursday, getting things back on track just in time to begin the month of June! Mostly sunny skies will get the month rolling on a very nice note, along with an equally nice rebound in temperatures. The first day of meteorological Summer will see highs return to the mid 70s, putting us right back where we should be for this time of year!

Friday & the Weekend

From there, we'll settle into a bit of a back-and-forth pattern as we head into the weekend. A new disturbance will toss a few scattered thunderstorms our way on Friday with a general mix of sun and clouds otherwise. Highs will at least remain warm in the middle and upper 70s.

We'll see skies clear behind a passing cold front on Friday night, setting us up for a nice start to the weekend on Saturday. While the first half of the weekend looks to stay dry, it will come at the cost of increasing clouds during the afternoon. Highs will also slip back below average into the upper 60s.

The chance for scattered thunderstorms returns on Sunday afternoon, but early indications suggest that the day will not be a washout. With a storm system passing to our east however, winds will shift into a more northerly direction, keeping our highs on the cooler side in the mid 60s.

