State House panel approves bill to allow residents to conceal carry without permit

A Michigan House panel approved a set of bills that would allow residents to carry concealed weapons without a permit or training, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The bills, House Bills 4416 to 4419, will now move to the entire House. If the House approves the bills they will move to the Senate and then Gov. Rick Snyder before becoming law.

Under current law, residents can open carry a firearm without a permit.

The bills were sponsored by State Reps. Michele Hoitenga, Pamela Hornberger, Sue Allor and Triston Cole.

"The House Judiciary Committee approved an amendment that would require someone carrying a concealed weapon, if stopped by police, to inform the officer, upon request. Lawmakers rejected several other amendments, including one to make firearms training mandatory," the Freep reported.

Currently, residents have to take an eight hour gun safety course and pay for a concealed pistol license, which is about $100.

The bills would:

Remove carrying of a firearm from the prohibition on carrying a dangerous weapon, whether concealed or not, on a person or in a vehicle.

Apply the prohibition on carrying a concealed pistol only to a person who is prohibited by state or federal law from possessing a firearm.

Repeal a provision allowing armed security guards to carry a pistol only when on duty and remove the maximum term of imprisonment for a violation from inclusion in the sentencing guidelines.

Repeal a provision providing for exceptions to the current prohibition on carrying a concealed pistol without a license.

Specify that the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act cannot be construed to prohibit an individual from transporting a pistol or carrying a loaded pistol, whether concealed or not.

The bills passed the House panel by a 6-4 vote, according to the Freep.

You can read more about the bill here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.