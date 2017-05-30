2 arrested in connection to breaking and enterings

Two people were arrested in connection to two breaking and enterings.

Both incidents took place over Memorial Day weekend in the village of Deckerville.

The Sanilac County Sheriff's Office obtained a search warrant for a home on the 600 block of Day Road in Forester Township.

The search warrant resulted in locating three handguns, money and other items that were stolen from the two homes, the sheriff's office said.

A 32-year-old Deckerville man and a 32-year-old Carsonville woman were arrested in connection to the incident.

