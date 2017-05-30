Police: Increase in traffic deaths over holiday weekend

The Michigan State Police is reporting an increase in traffic deaths over Memorial Day weekend from the previous year.

Preliminary reports show eight people lost their lives in eight separate traffic crashes during Memorial Day weekend this year, police said.

Last year six people died in five traffic crashes during the weekend.

“These numbers are preliminary and only reflect those fatalities reported to the Michigan State Police as of 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 30,” stated Spl/F/Lt. Jim Flegel, MSP Traffic Safety Specialist. “We continue to urge motorists to use proper restraints and to never drive while impaired on alcohol or drugs or while distracted.”

Of the eight crashes, restraints were not used in four of them. Alcohol was a known factor in one of the crashes. Two involved motorcycles, one of which a helmet was not worn. It is unclear if a helmet was used in the other motorcycle crash.

One of the victims was a bicyclist, police said.

