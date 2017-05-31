Mother of local fallen soldier in need of help

A family is asking for help after the mother of a local fallen soldier ran into some bad luck.

According to the GoFundMe page, Jeanne Cathcart was returning to Michigan on Saturday after honoring her late son at a Memorial Day event in North Carolina.

Cathcart's son, Michael, was a Bay City native who died in Afghanistan.

On the way home, Cathcart's car caught fire, destroying everything she had with her.

