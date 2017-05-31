Mother of local fallen soldier in need of help - WNEM TV 5

Mother of local fallen soldier in need of help

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Michael Cathcart Michael Cathcart
BAY CITY, MI (WNEM) -

 A family is asking for help after the mother of a local fallen soldier ran into some bad luck. 

According to the GoFundMe page, Jeanne Cathcart was returning to Michigan on Saturday after honoring her late son at a Memorial Day event in North Carolina. 

Cathcart's son, Michael, was a Bay City native who died in Afghanistan

On the way home, Cathcart's car caught fire, destroying everything she had with her. 

If you want to help her through her misfortune, click here

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.