No one hurt after fire damages Best Western

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
MUNDY TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM) -

An early morning fire Wednesday had guests scrambling at a local hotel. 

The fire was reported on the second floor of the Best Western off Hill Road in Mundy Township. 

Luckily, no one was hurt. 

Officials at the scene told TV5 guests returning to their rooms were being move to the third floor. There is water damage to the first and second floors. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

