Report: Dems pushing Jerry Springer to run for OH gov

President Donald Trump is inspiring some Democrats to get another reality TV star into office.

Some Ohio lawmakers float Jerry Springer’s name in next year’s race for governor.

They said Springer’s connection to working class voters and the ability to fund his own campaign may resonate with folks who voted for Trump.

Springer has been a politician before. He was the mayor of Cincinnati in the 70s and ran for governor of Ohio in 1982.

Springer's schedule seems to indicate that he could be open to the idea. He recently spoke at a dinner for county democratic leaders and is slated to do it again next month in a different county.

But the 73-year-old maintains he has always remained active in politics and has not made a decision to run for office.

If he does run, at least he already has his own campaign chant - Jerry! Jerry!

