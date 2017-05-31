Michigan family loses home featured on Extreme Makeover

A Michigan family could soon have to walk away from their dream home.

The Nickless family of Holt was feature on an episode of Extreme Makeover Home Edition in 2008, but now, their house has been foreclosed and could be taken away at any moment.

Arlene Nickless said the home was a ray of light after her husband's passing.

“When we stepped through those doors and saw this it was just like wow,” Nickless said.

It was a second chance for her family, but after a couple years tragedy struck again.

“I was in a car accident, which caused me to get behind," Nickless said.

After years of struggling to make the payments, Nickless said the house was put up for sheriff's sale.

“Knowing that the sheriff could show up at any time, and we have to leave whatever is left on the property and walk away," Nickless said.

The family will likely have to split up to stay with friends while they search for a new permanent place, but plan to stay in the home until they are escorted out.

Nickless said there is one thing she has been able to rely on through all the pain and loss.

“I have to hang onto my hope, and my belief and I know God has got this for me," she said.

Nickless will be closing the doors on her home as soon as the sheriff shows up and says it's time to say goodbye.

