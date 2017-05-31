Flight diverted after fire in passenger's electronic device

Authorities say a JetBlue flight from New York to San Francisco landed in Michigan after a lithium battery in a passenger's laptop apparently started a fire.
No injuries were reported and the plane landed safely about 8:10 p.m. Tuesday at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids.
JetBlue says in a statement that flight 915 from John F. Kennedy Airport was diverted "following reports of smoke emitting from a carry-on bag holding an electronic device."
Passenger Kat Honniball tells WZZM-TV people aboard were "absolutely calm" as flight attendants responded.
Firefighters responded at the airport as a precaution, but the airport says the fire was out by the time the plane landed. Airport spokeswoman Tara Hernandez says the plane took off about 8:50 p.m. and continued the flight to San Francisco.
JetBlue Flt#915 f/JFK-SFO landed w/o incident here shortly after 8pm after reports of a lithium fire onboard. Airport FD responded (cont)— FlyGRFord (@FlyGRFord) May 31, 2017
