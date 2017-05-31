Man, 3-year-old son dead after being found in Michigan pool

Police say a man and his 3-year-old son have died after being found unconscious in a pool at a suburban Detroit apartment complex.

The Novi Police Department says they were found Tuesday afternoon at Glens of Northville, the apartment complex where they lived, and were pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police say they hadn't intended to go swimming. The Detroit Free Press reports the initial investigation suggests the child may have fallen into the water while riding a tricycle on the pool's deck and the 31-year-old man jumped in after him, but the circumstances are under investigation.

Police say the pool has a maximum depth of 5 feet and no lifeguards.

Names weren't immediately released. Police say drowning is suspected and the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office plans autopsies Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.