More than 17 lbs of marijuana, cash seized during traffic stop

A Michigan man has been arrested after a traffic stop led police to find more than a dozen pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.

Michigan State Police troopers with the Caro Post stopped the vehicle at about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30 for a window tint violation. During the stop, police said they found 32 vacuumed-packed packages of marijuana. Officials said the packages measured out to 17.3 pounds.

Troopers also seized $6,433 in cash.

The driver, a 36-year-old Yale man, was lodged in the Sanilac County Jail for delivery of marijuana. His name has not been released, yet.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.