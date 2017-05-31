More than 17 lbs of marijuana, cash seized during traffic stop - WNEM TV 5

More than 17 lbs of marijuana, cash seized during traffic stop

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
SANILAC COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

A Michigan man has been arrested after a traffic stop led police to find more than a dozen pounds of marijuana in his vehicle. 

Michigan State Police troopers with the Caro Post stopped the vehicle at about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30 for a window tint violation. During the stop, police said they found 32 vacuumed-packed packages of marijuana. Officials said the packages measured out to 17.3 pounds. 

Troopers also seized $6,433 in cash. 

The driver, a 36-year-old Yale man, was lodged in the Sanilac County Jail for delivery of marijuana. His name has not been released, yet. 

