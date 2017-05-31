Cooler to end the month of May, sunshine to start June

Today is the last day in the month of May and we will close out the month with some nice weather. Tomorrow is the start of June, and in a similar fashion we will ring in the new month with warmer temps and plenty of sunshine. Find the full breakdown below!

Today& Tonight

Good morning a cool and sunny start to the day. Shaping up to be another nice one with partly cloudy skies and temps in the 50s as you head out the door.

You may want a light jacket this morning, but by the afternoon you won’t need it. We will warm up into the upper 60s for highs today. Below average for this time of the year, but still comfortable.

Like the last few days, there is a very slight chance that we could see a few isolated showers late this afternoon/ early this evening. The vast majority of us will stay dry all day long with no rain at all. If you do catch a stray shower it will be very light and won’t last more than a few minutes.

Heading into this evening if you have plans that take you outdoors you won’t have to worry about the weather. Temperatures will slid into the lower 60s this evening with partly sunny skies.

For tonight skies will clear further and our temperatures will slid into the 40s for overnight lows so it will be a little chilly.

Thursday

Waking up and walking to the bus stop tomorrow morning will be chilly with out the door temps in the 40s. Thankfully we will have a quick warm up due to abundant sunshine scheduled for tomorrow.

High pressure will slid into the Great Lakes region Thursday just in time to begin the month of June! Mostly sunny skies are on tap for the first day of meteorological summer with an equally nice rebound in temperatures.

Highs will return to the mid and upper 70s Thursday, which is where we should be for this time of year.

Tomorrow will easily be the nicest day of the week with mostly sunny skies so be sure to enjoy it!

Friday & the Weekend

For the end of the work week and start of the weekend we begin to look unsettled.

A warm front will lift north on Friday producing a chance for some isolated thunderstorms. Right now it looks like a low chance with a general mix of sun and clouds otherwise. Highs will stay warm in the middle and upper 70s.

The warm front will make slow progress to the north Saturday followed by a cold front. There is still a good deal of uncertainty in the forecast for the week, but right now it appears we will dodge the rain for the most part Saturday. The day time hours will be dry and partly sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Saturday evening storms will return to the region as the cold front drops in.

The chance for scattered thunderstorms continues through Sunday afternoon, but right now is doesn’t look like the whole day will be a washout. With a storm system passing to our east however, winds will shift into a more northerly direction, keeping our highs on the cooler side in the mid to upper 60s.

