'Rock the Block Ribfest' returns to Saginaw

It's time to kick off summer with amazing entertainment and delicious ribs.

The Rock the Block Ribfest is on Friday, June 23 at Huntington Event Park in Saginaw from 6 to 9 p.m.

The free summer festival offers free music, free rib samples and t-shirts while supplies last. Guests can rock out to the sounds of The Jerry Ross Band and Saginaw’s own Soul Xpress at this year's event.

Team One Credit Union, Saginaw Community Foundation and First Student are sponsors of the event.

