Pastor detains break-in suspect inside church

Authorities say a Michigan pastor detained a man until police could arrived after he found the suspect inside a church during a break-in.

It happened about 7 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30 at the Highland Hills Baptist Church located at 179 Woodruff Lake Road in Oakland County.

Investigators said a pastor arrived at the church to find the building had been broken into. The pastor found the suspect, a 22-year-old man, still inside the church.

Police said the pastor detained the suspect until deputies could arrive.

The pastor told investigators cash was missing from his desk drawer. Police found a large amount of cash in the suspect’s pocket.

Police said while interviewing the suspect he admitted to breaking into the church on two prior occasions.

He was taken to the Oakland County Jail and is facing criminal charges.

