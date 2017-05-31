Powerball jackpot reaches $302 million - WNEM TV 5

Powerball jackpot reaches $302 million

MICHIGAN

Feeling lucky this morning? You may want to grab a Powerball ticket today. 

The current jackpot is just over $302 million. 

The next drawing is tonight. You can catch it right here on TV5 after our 11 p.m. newscast. 

