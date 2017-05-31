Mattresses, bed frames burned on state land

: Several of the headboards found burned near the village of Lake Ann in Benzie County. (Source: DNR)

A close-up view of one of the distinctive headboards found burned near the village of Lake Ann in Benzie County. (Source: DNR)

The area where mattresses and box springs were burned in Benzie County. (Source: DNR)

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is looking for help finding whoever burned more than a dozen mattresses and bed spring frames on public land.

On May 24, conservation officers were called to the land near the village of Lake Ann in Benzie County.

They found 20 burned mattresses and bed spring frames, along with 18 identical head and foot boards.

“It is illegal to dispose of mattresses by burning. It is also illegal to dispose of household materials on state land,” said Conservation Officer Rebecca Hopkins. “In this instance, the fire from the burning mattresses caused the grass and nearby trees to burn and damaged approximately one-half acre of public land. Had conditions been dryer, this incident may have spread into a larger forest fire.”

If you have any information on the incident, call or text the DNR’s Report All Poaching hotline at 1-800-292-7800. You can choose to stay anonymous.

