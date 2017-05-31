State suspends license of Flint auto dealer

The license of a local used-vehicle dealer has been suspended after authorities say they refused to hand over dealership records to the state.

Secretary of State Ruth Johnson announced Wednesday, May 31 that she suspended the license of Grand Auto Sales & Parts, located at 3419 W. Pasadena Avenue in Flint, after the dealer failed to comply with her department.

Johnson said investigators inspected the dealership several times, however the owner allegedly failed to provide records of inventory and sales transactions.

State law requires detailed recordkeeping to protect against the sale of stolen vehicles and parts and to make sure the vehicle buyer receives a valid title and proper registration.

“We take our responsibility to safeguard consumers from unscrupulous auto dealers seriously,” Johnson said. “The vast majority of auto dealers are reputable business people who follow the rules, but if we determine a dealer is operating outside the law, we will take swift action.”

Buyers who have a complaint against Grand Auto Sale & Parts are encouraged to call the Office of Investigative Services automotive complaint line at (517) 335-1410.

