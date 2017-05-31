12-year-old boy dies after river rescue on Memorial Day

A 12-year-old boy has died, a day after being rescued from the St. Clair River in Port Huron on Memorial Day.
Police say Dale Phillips probably was below the surface for roughly 40 minutes. He regained a pulse but didn't survive Tuesday.
Police don't know why Dale was unable to break the surface of the river. Witnesses said he and two other kids had jumped off a mooring and into the river.
Port Huron Public Safety Director Michael Reaves says only experienced swimmers should jump into the St. Clair River's fast moving water, and they should have a flotation device.
