12-year-old boy dies after river rescue on Memorial Day

PORT HURON, MI (AP) -

A 12-year-old boy has died, a day after being rescued from the St. Clair River in Port Huron on Memorial Day.

Police say Dale Phillips probably was below the surface for roughly 40 minutes. He regained a pulse but didn't survive Tuesday.

Police don't know why Dale was unable to break the surface of the river. Witnesses said he and two other kids had jumped off a mooring and into the river.

Port Huron Public Safety Director Michael Reaves says only experienced swimmers should jump into the St. Clair River's fast moving water, and they should have a flotation device.

