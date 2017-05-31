WantedWednesday: Searching for Nathaniel Ramsey

He goes by the alias “Playboy” and “Demetrius Beeman” and he’s the focus of this week’s #WantedWednesday.

Nathaniel Ramsey Jr. has six criminal bench warrants for contempt of court out of Midland County, with original charges of resisting and obstructing, home invasion, destruction of property, assault, and disorderly conduct.

Ramsey is 5’6” and weighs around 200 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Midland Police Department at (989) 839-4713.

