#WantedWednesday: Searching for Nathaniel Ramsey - WNEM TV 5

#WantedWednesday: Searching for Nathaniel Ramsey

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
Nathaniel Ramsey (Source: Midland Police Dept.) Nathaniel Ramsey (Source: Midland Police Dept.)
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

He goes by the alias “Playboy” and “Demetrius Beeman” and he’s the focus of this week’s #WantedWednesday.

Nathaniel Ramsey Jr. has six criminal bench warrants for contempt of court out of Midland County, with original charges of resisting and obstructing, home invasion, destruction of property, assault, and disorderly conduct.

Ramsey is 5’6” and weighs around 200 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Midland Police Department at (989) 839-4713.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mugshots<<

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.