BREAKING: Fisherman, 73, drowns on Lake Fenton

Authorities say a fisherman who drowned may have suffered a health issue before falling into the water.

It happened Tuesday, May 30 at about 2:30 p.m. on Lake Fenton.

Investigators said 73-year-old Elmer David Metras was out fishing on the lake when he called his wife and said he was headed home due to the wind.

A witness told police he saw Metras trying to dock his boat that afternoon. He told police they exchanged a few words and Metras seemed “distressed.”

The witness continued to dock his boat, but when he turned back around he saw Metras' boat drifting away before seeing Metras face down in the water. The witness immediately called 911, police said.

First responders arrived on scene and recovered Metras about 40 feet out. They tried to perform CPR but were unsuccessful. Metras was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe he may have suffered a health issue which caused him to collapse into the water.

An autopsy is being performed Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.