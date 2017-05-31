Man accused in death of trooper found not guilty - WNEM TV 5

Man accused in death of trooper found not guilty

Posted: Updated:
Charles Warren (Source: MSP) Charles Warren (Source: MSP)
Trooper Chad Wolf Trooper Chad Wolf
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The man accused of driving recklessly resulting in the death of a Michigan State trooper has been found not guilty.

ClickOnDetroit reports a jury found 71-year-old Charles Warren not guilty on all criminal charges.

In 2015, Warren was towing a trailer on I-75 in Oakland County when he hit Trooper Chad Wolf who was driving a patrol motorcycle.

Investigators said Wolf was dragged three miles before Warren finally stopped. 

However, the jury agreed with the defense who said the accident was nothing more than a tragic accident.

