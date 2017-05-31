US Coast Guard crew saves pregnant deer - WNEM TV 5

US Coast Guard crew saves pregnant deer

Source: U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee Source: U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee
MICHIGAN, (WNEM) -

During a routine training mission boat crew members from the U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee rescued a pregnant deer.

The deer was trapped between rocks near Harbor Village in northwest Michigan.

The crew worked together to get her loose before she became hypothermic or died from exhaustion.

She is now recovering with some minor scrapes. 

