Bomb squad called to Mid-Michigan diner

The Michigan State Police bomb squad was on the scene of a restaurant in Birch Run after a military ordnance was found, according to MSP Lt. Kaiser.

It happened at La Placita Diner, 11740 Gera Rd.

There were no evacuations, and TV5 crews report the scene has now been cleared.

It's unclear what, if anything, was found at the location.

