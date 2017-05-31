2 teens charged in drugstore holdup, shootout with police

Two teens have been charged as adults in a drugstore robbery that led to a shootout with Detroit police.

Prosecutors say the teens were arraigned Wednesday on armed robbery, kidnapping, assaulting an officer and gun charges. One also is charged with assault with intent to murder.

About 4:30 a.m. Thursday, one man was robbed outside a CVS Pharmacy on the city's west side. Another man also was robbed and pushed inside the store where four employees were forced to open cash registers.

Two uniformed officers arrived and exchanged gunfire with the two male robbery suspects. One suspect was wounded and remains hospitalized.

No officers, customers or employees were injured.

The teens face June 7 probable cause conferences and June 12 preliminary examinations. No defense attorneys were listed in court records.

