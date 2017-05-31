Snyder commission issues long-term economic recommendations - WNEM TV 5

Snyder commission issues long-term economic recommendations

MACKINAC ISLAND, MI (AP) -

With just 18 months left in office, Gov. Rick Snyder and a commission he appointed have released recommendations focused on Michigan's economic prosperity.

Snyder's Building the 21st Century Economy Commission issued a report Wednesday at the Detroit Regional Chamber's Mackinac Policy Conference. It is the third big report to be published by a Snyder commission in the last six months.

Recommendations include ensuring an effective pathway to post-secondary training, spending on infrastructure and expanding the American Center for Mobility at Willow Run. Some recommendations incorporate previous suggestions from Snyder's infrastructure and education commissions.

Snyder says the areas are interlinked.

He says Michigan now has a blueprint of where it should be economically in a generation or two, and policymakers too often focus on the short term and not the future.

