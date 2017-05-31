Residents upset with overturned tombstones at cemetery

Grave stones were tipped over and left to sink into the ground.

Now some, whose loved ones rest there, are wondering why they have been left disheveled for so long.

Residents in Saginaw said there are too many toppled over headstones at Forest Lawn Cemetery and they want to see something done about it.

"It's very upsetting," said Brian Howard, resident.

Howard visits his great grandparents' final resting place often. Their headstone is in good shape. The same can't be said for others within the cemetery.

"It's unattractive. I've gone into many other cemeteries that have been taken care of and this one is not taken care of like it should be," Howard said.

Bruce Caradine oversees the graveyards owned by Saginaw. He said the old markers are wearing out after years of being exposed to the elements.

"We're doing the best we can," Caradine said. "Just the age of those tombstones and the mortar and the binding agent that keeps him together just wore out and they fell over."

Caradine said the city cares about everyone buried in their plots, but at the end of the day he believes it takes more than good intentions to maintain the burial sites.

It takes money and manpower - two things Caradine said is in short supply.

"We know that there's always room for improvement. And if we got the staff, if we got the equipment to do what needs to be done, we would make that improvement," Caradine said.

For Howard's part, he insists the city can do better. He longs for the day when the broken markers will be whole again.

"It would be so amazing," Howard said.

As for Caradine, he said a knocked over headstone can weigh up to a ton. He said it would take three to four hours of work just to repair a single tombstone. That's time Caradine said the city just doesn't have.

