Authorities identify body pulled from Lake Fenton

A body was discovered in Lake Fenton on Tuesday.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office has identified the body as Elmer Metras.

People who knew Metras describe him as an all around good person.

"Well liked in the community. Just a good family man. Retired as a railroad engineer and loved fishing," Sheriff Robert Pickell said.

Metras left his home about 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday to spend a day fishing on the lake. He docked his boat around the same time as another man, who later told authorities Metras didn't appear to be distressed at all that morning.

By the afternoon things took a different turn.

"Mr. Metras called his wife and said it was quite windy on the lake and he was going to be returning home," Pickell said.

Metras never made it back to his home in Linden. He was 73.

Pickell said witnesses posted images of the incident on social media, which is where Metras' wife learned about what happened to her husband. She recognized the boat in the footage.

"Very, very difficult way to learn that your husband may have drowned," Pickell said.

The same man who said Metras seemed fine in the morning told police his demeanor had definitely changed by the time they were docking their boats for the day. Metras, this time, did appear out of sorts.

The man told authorities he looked away for a moment to take care of his own boat. When he looked back he saw Metras' boat float away and Metras was face down in the water.

"We were not able with our visible eye to determine any trauma to Mr. Metras," Pickell said.

First responders reached Metras about 50 yards off shore, but were not able to revive him. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Authorities believe Metras suffered from health issues, which could have caused his death.

