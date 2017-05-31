Secretary of State shuts down local used vehicle dealer

A local used vehicle dealer and automotive recycler has lost its license and is shut down for now.

Secretary of State Ruth Johnson decided to shut down Grand Auto Sale and Parts on W. Pasadena Avenue in Flint after the company did not allow inspectors to come view records.

The business can fight to get its license back once it can prove compliance with the law.

Anyone who has a complaint against Grand Auto Sales and Parts can call 517-335-1410.

