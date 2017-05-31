Deputies recover stolen items from graves

A Michigan House panel approved a set of bills that would allow residents to carry concealed weapons without a permit or training, the Detroit Free Press reported.More >
The Michigan State Police bomb squad was on the scene of a restaurant in Birch Run after a military ordnance was found, according to MSP Lt. Kaiser.
A Michigan family could soon have to walk away from their dream home.
According to the New York Post, CBS News anchor Scott Pelley has been removed from the network's evening newscast.
Dow Chemical Company has announced it is moving a facility, currently located in North Carolina, to Midland.
We've all been there, typing away at 50 words per minute, when suddenly the English language gets the best of us resulting in a Google search for the correct spelling of a word.
A Michigan man has been arrested after a traffic stop led police to find more than a dozen pounds of marijuana in his vehicle.
Prosecutors say a Texas nurse who is in prison for the 1984 killing of a toddler and who faces new charges in the 1981 death of an infant is suspected of killing as many as 60 young children around that time.
Tuesday & Wednesday mark the 19th anniversary of one of the most powerful storms in Michigan history.
The license of a local used-vehicle dealer has been suspended after authorities say they refused to hand over dealership records to the state.
