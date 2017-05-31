Woman bound to wheelchair in need of ramp

A local woman is putting out a call for help not only to give her a better quality of health, but to potentially save it as well.

A degenerative disease bound her to a wheelchair several years ago. She does not have a ramp at her home, which makes leaving the house a monumental task.

"It's not living. I'm not, I'm not living," Laurie Shilling said. "I've had osteoarthritis for about 15 years now and each year it gets worse and your mobility gets worse and they tell you to lose weight and you can't move so you can't lose the weight."

Shilling and her wife Terry need a ramp built onto their home so they can bring her electric wheelchair outside.

Their home in Lennon has three entrances, all of which have stairs. Out of the three, her motorized chair will only fit through the back door. Even then, it is still a huge challenge to get her physically down the steps.

"When we moved here there was no access to get it out and we haven't been able to afford to have a ramp put on the house," Shilling said.

The family said at last check it would cost more than $700 for just the material alone and that doesn't include the installation fee.

The Shilling's two young grandchildren - Donnavin and Zahariya - also live in the home.

"I wanna be able to go to their ball games and things at school and grandma come and have lunch with me at school. And I can't do that right now and it's just sad," she said.

