Five Cardinals Earn NCAA Division II Outdoor All-American Honors

NEW ORLEANS – All-America honors for the 2017 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field season were announced Tuesday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).
Saginaw Valley State University had three student-athletes earn First Team All-American honors while two more were named Second Team All-American.
Student-athletes earned 1st-Team USTFCCCA All-America status by virtue of finishing among the top-8 in their events – including as a member of a relay team – at this past weekend's NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Bradenton, Florida.
Second-team honors were bestowed upon those finishing 9th through 12th in individual events, as well as finishing in 9th or 10th as a member of a relay team.
First Team All-American
Taylor Stepanski - 1,500 meters - 4th place finish
Sam Black - Decathlon - 6th place finish
Joey Southgate - 10,000 meters - 6th place finish
Second Team All-American
Ryan Kelly - Shot Put - 11th place finish
Jullane Walker - 100 meters - 11th place finish
