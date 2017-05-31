Tyler Jandron and David Vinsky Earn CCA All-American Honors

MIDLAND, MICH.- Tyler Jandron and David Vinsky of the Northwood baseball team were named to the Conference Commissioners Association (CCA) All-America baseball team. Jandron, a junior pitcher, and Vinsky, a freshman outfielder both earned second-team honors.

The CCA All-America baseball teams are selected by College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) members from schools playing Division II baseball.

A total of 48 student-athletes were named to either the first, second or third team All-American squads, while 16 were named honorable mention.

Vinsky and Jandron are the first Timberwolves in program history to earn All-American honors by the CCA in baseball.

Vinsky became one of the top offensive performers in the country in his first season at Northwood. He finished the regular season with a .444 batting average to go along with a .654 slugging percentage. Vinsky has set single season records for Northwood in hits, extra base hits, doubles, total bases, and runs batted in while being named the Freshman of the Year in the GLIAC. The freshman for Northwood finished the incredible season batting .449 with 109 total hits and was named a finalist for the Tino Martinez DII Player of the Year award.

Jandron compiled a year for the record books as the ace of the Timberwolves pitching staff in 2017. A year that includes being named the GLIAC Pitcher of the Year and the Midwest Pitcher of the Year by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). He finished the regular season earning the GLIAC pitching "triple crown," leading the conference in wins (10), ERA (2.61) and strikeouts (80) in the regular season. Including the post-season, Jandron finished the season with a 12-1 record, a 2.37 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 91 innings pitched and was named a finalist for the Brett Tomko DII Pitcher of the Year Award.

Jandron and Vinsky both played pivotal roles in the most successful season in Northwood baseball history that included the school's first ever GLIAC regular season championship, GLIAC tournament title, a school record for wins, a top ten national ranking, and a #1 seed in the Midwest Region.

Copyright Northwood University 2017. All rights reserved.