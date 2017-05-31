Jansen, Rose Named to State of Michigan Sports Hall of Fame

DETROIT, Mich. -- Jon Jansen, the captain of the University of Michigan's 1997 football national championship team, and Jalen Rose, a two-time Wolverine men's basketball All-American, have been named to the induction class for the state of Michigan Sports Hall of Fame, which was announced Tuesday (May 30) by the organization during the Tigers Live Pregame Show on Fox Sports Detroit.

After joining the program in 1994 as a tight end from Clawson, Michigan, Jansen played offensive line at Michigan from 1995-98 and started a school-record 50 career games at right tackle. He was captain of the 1997 and 1998 football teams that earned Big Ten titles. He also received All-Big Ten first team honors during those two seasons and was the Big Ten's Offensive Lineman of the Year in 1998. Jansen earned first team All-America honors and was a semifinalist for the Rotary Lombardi Award during his final season with the Maize and Blue.

In the classroom, Jansen was a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and earned second team Academic All-America honors in 1998. He also received Michigan's Big Ten Medal of Honor after graduating with a physical education degree from the School of Kinesiology.

After graduating from Michigan, Jansen played in the NFL for 11 seasons. He was drafted by the Washington Redskins in the second round of the 1999 NFL Draft and played 10 seasons for the organization (1999-2008), including serving as the team's captain for four of those years. Jansen, who played his final season with the Detroit Lions (2009), started 125 of the 137 games in his NFL career.

Jansen is a member of the IMG/Michigan Sports Network as a reporter and analyst on the football radio broadcasts. He provides halftime and postgame analysis and co-hosts the pregame Tailgate Show with Doug Karsch. Jansen is beginning his fourth year working on the radio network.

Jansen is the 27th individual associated with the Michigan football program to be selected to the state of Michigan Sports Hall of Fame.

Fab Fiver Rose, a 1992 and 1994 All-American, played three seasons for the Wolverines (1992-94) and started 101 of his 102 career games, scoring in double figures in 98 of those contests. He ranks eighth in school history in scoring with 1,788 career points, grabbed 478 rebounds and is listed ninth all-time with 401 assists. With his 119 steals, Rose is one of two U-M players, along with Gary Grant, to compile 1,500 points, 400 rebounds, 300 assists and 100 steals in a career.

After his junior season, Rose left early to the NBA and was selected by the Denver Nuggets with the 13th pick of the 1994 NBA Draft. Rose enjoyed a 13-year career playing with Denver (1995-96), the Indiana Pacers (1997-2002), the Chicago Bulls (2002-04), the Toronto Raptors (2004-06), the New York Knicks (2005-06) and the Phoenix Suns (2006-07).

He played in 923 career NBA games with 572 starts. He closed his career with 13,220 points, 3,193 rebounds and 3,527 assists. During the 1999-2000 season in Indiana, Rose was honored as the NBA's Most Improved Player.

Following his professional career, in 2000 he founded the Jalen Rose Foundation (JRF), which helps create opportunities for underserved youth through the development of unique programs and the distribution of grants to qualified nonprofit organizations. Grants focus on sports and education and are distributed in Rose's hometown of Detroit and other communities in need.

JRF supports the endowment of scholarships at the University of Michigan, which distributes five $10,000 scholarships annually to Detroit high school seniors.

In addition, in 2011 he founded the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy, which is an open enrollment charter school in Northwest Detroit. The Academy currently serves over 400 ninth through 12th grade scholars from metro Detroit. JRLA provides a leadership-focused education that engages and inspires youth to achieve at the rigorous level necessary to ultimately graduate with a college degree.

Rose is currently an NBA analyst for ESPN/ABC and co-hosts Jalen and Jacoby, a national sports radio show on ESPN Radio.

Copyright University of Michigan 2017. All rights reserved.