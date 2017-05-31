Loons Bats Overpower Mighty ‘Caps

MIDLAND, Mich. – MIDLAND, Mich. – Blustery conditions at Dow Diamond on Tuesday meant the ball could be flying around the ballpark, and it did to the tune of five combined home runs between the Great Lakes Loons and West Michigan Whitecaps. It was the Loons who clobbered four of them en route to an 8-5 victory over the Whitecaps, a team that entered play with the best record in the Midwest League.

With the win, the Loons are now above .500 (26-25) for the first time in 2017. The victory also comes against the hottest team in the league as West Michigan had won eight of their last 10 games entering play Tuesday. The Whitecaps had also recently overtaken the Dayton Dragons for 1st place in the Eastern Division.

At the time of first pitch, there was 15 mile per hour winds blowing out to left field and Brendon Davis didn’t waste any time blasting his fifth home run of the season out to left. That got the Loons on the board, but it was the Whitecaps who roughed up Dustin May (W, 2-2) with four runs in the first two innings. Cam Gibson was responsible for two of those with his eighth home run of the year, a two-run shot to put West Michigan up 4-1.

The Loons responded with a solo shot from catcher Keibert Ruiz in the 2nd off Alfred Gutierrez (L, 4-3), followed by a two-run blast off the bat of Cody Thomas in the 3rd as part of a three-run frame to put Great Lakes in front for good.

Davis fell a double short of the cycle as he went 3-for-4 with two RBI, two runs scored, a triple and a home run. It was a multi-hit night for Ruiz who also scored two runs. Oneil Cruz added a solo home run in the 6th, which ballooned to a three-run inning for the hosts.

The Whitecaps did threaten against reliever Miguel Urena in the top of the 9th as they loaded the bases with one out. After a flyout and an infield single from Jacob Robson that scored a run, the league’s RBI leader Blaise Salter struck out swinging to end the game.

Proceedings for the week are just getting started for the Loons as five more games are on the schedule at Dow Diamond this week. Wednesday will see the first-ever Pride Night presented by The Dow Chemical Company and GLAD.

The 2016 Midwest League Champions and hosts of the 2017 MWL All-Star Game presented by GoGreat.com have been a Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team’s inception in 2007. For tickets and more information about the Great Lakes Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

Copyright Great Lakes Loons 2017. All rights reserved.