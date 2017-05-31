Church members go through safety training for new security committee

With concerns on the rise over terrorism and active shooter situations, people are learning how to prepare for the worst.

Members of a place of worship learned how to protect themselves and their loved ones in what's considered a soft target on Wednesday.

Bry Jones got her concealed pistol license for protection three years ago. Soon she will carry in a place she never imagined.

"It's thought of that church is a safe place to be, but this could be the most vulnerable area because we're not prepared," Jones said.

Soon she will be carrying her gun with her during worship.

"It's something that seems to be something that we definitely need to have," Jones said.

Jones is a member of Immanuel Bible Church in Saginaw and a part of the church's recently formed safety and security committee.

"A lot of churches have been looking at security and putting things together, but no one has trained their security teams to the degree that they're being trained today," said Henry Reyna, owner of Secure Solution.

Reyna is a former police office who now goes to businesses to give them the tools they need to protect themselves from acts of violence. He said this is the first church to get this type of tactical training.

"We're giving them the response plan that every team needs from front door to back door, from every possibility that could hit a building," Reyna said.

Charlie Smith, who chairs the church's safety and security committee, said the training will prepare them for the worst case scenarios.

"It's insurance really. You buy insurance for other purposes where there are potential risks and you hope you never have to use it, but because you have it there it gives you comfort and some confidence that if something happens you're prepared to deal with it," Smith said.

Jones said she wants to be ready for the unthinkable.

"It's definitely something to protect our congregation because you never know what's going to happen anymore," Jones said.

The 10 members of the church's safety committee took part in the training. On Sundays they plan to blend in with the congregation, but they'll be first to act if something happens.

