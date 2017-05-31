Mom asks social media for guests to daughter's party, response is "amazing"

A mother is reaching out on social media to help her daughter have a happy ninth birthday.

On Monday, Jennifer Winkelman of Saginaw asked members of the Facebook group Saginaw County's 1st Online Neighborhood Watch if they'd like to bring their children to her daughter Cheyanne's birthday party in hopes of having a big bash. She added Cheyanne has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and only two friends.

Winkelman said her daughter thinks no one will show up to her party, so she wants to prove her wrong, "My kids are my life, and that was her only birthday wish, so I had to figure out something to make it happen."

In two days, Winkelman's post has garnered nearly 150 comments and dozens of shares.

"It's going to be amazing," Winkelman said.

Winkelman said at least 200 people have told her they'll show up. Several have also offered to bring food.

The party is Saturday, June 10 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Fordney Park in Saginaw.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.