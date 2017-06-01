Report: Deadly crashes involving teens up 10 percent

Is there a parking lot stalker on the loose in Mid-Michigan? That's what police are trying to figure out after a scary situation at a local Meijer store.More >
A 16-year-old girl walked out of a suburban Chicago Walmart holding a machete and knife she'd stolen, climbed into an Uber car and began hacking at the driver, prosecutors said at a hearing on Wednesday.More >
A Michigan House panel approved a set of bills that would allow residents to carry concealed weapons without a permit or training, the Detroit Free Press reported.More >
A Michigan family could soon have to walk away from their dream home.More >
The Michigan State Police bomb squad was on the scene of a restaurant in Birch Run after a military ordnance was found, according to MSP Lt. Kaiser.More >
Authorities say a Novi man and his 3-year-old son accidentally drowned in an apartment complex swimming pool northwest of Detroit.More >
A mother is reaching out on social media to help her daughter have a happy 9th birthday.More >
More than a dozen people have been arrested thanks to a newly organized opioid drug unit tackling the deadly epidemic in Michigan.More >
The license of a local used-vehicle dealer has been suspended after authorities say they refused to hand over dealership records to the state.More >
Chris Stapleton has canceled his CMA Fest performance and postponed eight dates on "The All-American Road Show" tour in June.More >
