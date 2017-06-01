Report: Deadly crashes involving teens up 10 percent

The numbers are in on deadly crashes involving teenagers.

A new report by AAA shows they're up 10 percent.

The biggest problem appears to be distracted driving. Those distractions - paired with inexperience - are a dangerous combination.

The report shows 16 and 17-year-old drivers are three times more likely than adults to be involved in a deadly crash.

"They are more likely to take risks behind the wheel including speeding, driving distracted and not wearing their seat belts," said Jennifer Ryan, AAA director.

AAA said distraction plays a role in nearly six out of 10 deadly crashes involving teens.

