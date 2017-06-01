Bob Seger brings 2017 tour to Saginaw

Are you ready for that Old Time Rock n Roll?

Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band will launch their 2017 North American Tour on August 24.

Tour stops include a show on September 7 at the Dow Event Center in Saginaw, and two more shows later that month in Grand Rapids and Detroit.

A September 9th show at the DTE Energy Music Theatre has already sold out.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of the highly-anticipated show at Pine Knob selling out in 9 minutes during the pre-sale.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, June 9. Bob Seger fan club members will have special access to purchase tickets in advance on the Tuesday before each scheduled on-sale.

Just this week Seger’s GREATEST HITS album was certified diamond by the RIAA for achieving 10 million units sold in the U.S.

In 2015, Seger was honored with Billboard’s “Legend of Live” award at the 12th annual Billboard Touring Conference & Awards for his significant and lasting impact on the touring industry.

For more information on tour dates and to purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.