VIDEO: Police save man who stabbed himself during standoff arrest

Newly released video shows a standoff Monday night in Royal Oak.

"Hands up! Hands up! Get your hands up! Get your hands up now!" police yelled as they approached a driver with guns drawn.

The driver of the car, a 62-year-old man, was believed to have stolen the vehicle.

When officers approached the vehicle, the man began stabbing himself several times in the leg with a knife. Officers broke the window of the vehicle and knocked the knife from the suspect's hand, police said.

The officers immediately tended to the man’s serious injuries by applying a tourniquet to stop the bleeding until an ambulance arrived.

The suspect remains hospitalized.

