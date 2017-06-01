Calley to make second big announcement this week - WNEM TV 5

Calley to make second big announcement this week

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (WNEM) -

Another big announcement is expected Thursday from Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley. 

Earlier this week, Calley announced his support for a plan to reduce state lawmakers to part-time hours

According to The Detroit News, he's scheduled to make another big reveal.

Today's date was teased on a website called "Calley for Michigan." 

Calley has long been expected to run for governor. 

There is no word yet if that's what today's announcement will be. 

