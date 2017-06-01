Calley to make second big announcement this week

Another big announcement is expected Thursday from Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley.

Earlier this week, Calley announced his support for a plan to reduce state lawmakers to part-time hours.

According to The Detroit News, he's scheduled to make another big reveal.

Today's date was teased on a website called "Calley for Michigan."

Calley has long been expected to run for governor.

There is no word yet if that's what today's announcement will be.

Copyright 2017 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.