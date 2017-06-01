Beavers causing flood of problems in Michigan

Fewer people are hunting beavers and that's causing flooding problems in some parts of our state.

Officials in Van Buren County said the price of beaver pelts has plummeted. Folks are not trapping them like they used to, which is leading to more of the bucktoothed rodents running around damming up rivers and lakes.

The extra flooding cost the county $10,000 just last year.

Our CBS affiliates at WWMT report in 2016, 49 beavers were trapped and one was 70 pounds. They are typically 30-40 pounds. It is illegal to relocate beavers in Michigan, so they have to be killed.

Officials said until prices of beaver pelts go back up, the burden of addressing the growing population will fall on the county and taxpayers.

