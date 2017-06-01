Coast Guard rescues pregnant deer trapped in rocks along river

A Coast Guard crew has rescued a pregnant deer that was trapped in rocks along the edge of the Manistee River in northern Michigan.

The Coast Guard says crew members from the Manistee station were doing routine training Wednesday morning when they saw the deer struggling to free itself.

They moored their boat, pulled the deer out and carried her to a nearby field. The deer only suffered small scrapes.

The Coast Guard says it does not routinely rescue animals. But Petty Officer 3rd Class Adrian Ledesma said in a release that he and the other crew "decided to rescue the deer before a person without rescue training could get hurt."

Manistee is along Lake Michigan, southwest of Traverse City.

