Helicopter to make aerial attack against invasive gypsy moths

By Jessica Royce, Digital producer
Source: Michigan.gov Source: Michigan.gov
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

If you see a white and yellow helicopter flying around Midland County today don’t worry, it’s just an aerial attack against an invasive species.

Midland County Central Dispatch reports the helicopter will be suppressing gypsy moths until around 3 p.m. Thursday.

The gypsy moth is one of North America's most devastating forest pests, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The species is native to Europe and Asia, but can be found in the northeastern United States.

The caterpillars feed on the foliage of hundreds of plants and trees, leaving them vulnerable to disease and other pests.

Though female moths do not fly, small caterpillars can be blown by the wind to other trees. Gypsy moth egg masses and pupae can be unknowingly transported on firewood, vehicles and recreational gear.

For more information on gypsy moths, click here

