June greets us with abundant sunshine

It's June and we are starting it on the right note. Temperatures are starting out on the chilly side for most folks in the 40s and even in the 30s in some spots. Those temperatures will manage to rebound and we can look forward to a very beautiful day.

Today:

Mostly sunny skies will help our temperatures warm into the low to mid 70s. It will be a nice day to get some yard work done or just enjoy the great weather. The one issue you might run into will be the breezy winds out of the west at 5 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph at times.

Tonight:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows not nearly as cold tonight in the low 50s. Winds will be easing up as well out of the west at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow:

We'll start the day dry, but a chance of a shower or thunderstorm enters the picture in the afternoon. Most of us however will not run into rain. Highs will rise into the mid 70s.

Saturday:

The first part of the weekend will be dry as well. Saturday will definitely be the better of the two days. Clouds will be increasing throughout the day with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday:

Our next best chance for rain will come on Sunday. An umbrella will definitely be needed to get you through the day. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Monday:

Showers will linger into the day on Monday. Luckily the rain chances will be decreasing as the day goes on. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

