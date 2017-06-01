2 Michigan airports get share of funding for runway work

Two Michigan airports are getting a share of federal funding for runway work.

Pellston Regional Airport in northern Michigan is getting $3.7 million to help rehabilitate Runway 14/32. Officials say the aim of the work is to maintain the structural integrity of the pavement and to minimize debris on the runway.

The state of Michigan is getting $2 million for a grant program to help Saginaw County H.W. Browne Airport rehabilitate a portion of Runway 09/27.

The money was announced this week by the U.S. Department of Transportation as part of $527.8 million in grants to airports across the country. The Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program helps pay for an array of airport infrastructure work.

