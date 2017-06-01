BREAKING: Official: Several vehicles pinned under semi on US-10

Police are shutting down eastbound and westbound traffic on US-10, just west of Mackinaw Road in Bay County.

Officials said the vehicles involved in the crash were heading eastbound on US-10, but ended up in the westbound lanes. There are several vehicles pinned under the semi, officials said.

Police will be diverting traffic to Garfield and 9 Mile Road for approximately two hours.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

Stay with us for updates.

