Michigan mom finds giant spider in toddler's bedroom

A Michigan mom found a giant spider in her toddler son’s bedroom, and local experts say it doesn’t belong here.

Our CNN affiliates at WXYZ in Detroit report Jillian Duke and her family live in an apartment complex in Shelby Township.

Wednesday morning, the mom was in her 21-month-old’s bedroom when she spotted something on the floor.

"I went to go reach for it and I kind of backed up and I said that's just too much string,” she said.

Duke said she panicked and dropped several heavy books on the spider. Duke decided to get the giant spider identified.

Entomologists and specialists at Cranbook Institute of Science identified it as an Australian Huntsman Spider – one of the largest spiders in the world.

The spider is well-known for its speed and mode of hunting, but experts said it’s completely harmless to humans outside of an allergic reaction to its venom.

"This thing is huge. It needs a leash,” Duke said.

The spider isn’t native to Michigan, though.

Researchers believe it may have come over on a tropical plant.

